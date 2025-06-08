Why next season will represent a massive shift for West Brom and the fanbase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

For the last four years, Albion have been slugging it out to try and get back in the Premier League.

They have failed. And only one of those occasions have they managed to get themselves into the play-offs.

So next season they'll have another go, but the feeling around Albion and the fans will be different heading into next season.

When Albion first came back down in 2020, the immediate feeling was, they need to get back up and fast.