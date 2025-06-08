TNS scoop multiple awards in Cymru Premier end-of-season ceremony
The New Saints boss Craig Harrison has been crowned JD Cymru Premier Manager of the Year for 2024-25.
Harrison guided TNS to a domestic Welsh treble, winning his ninth league title across two spells at the club, before lifting the Welsh Cup and Welsh League Cup.
He also made history by leading them to the league stage of the UEFA Conference League, the first time a JD Cymru Club had reached the group/league of a major European competition.