Staffordshire recover to beat Shropshire in NCCA T20

They had fallen to defeat in the early match, as Shropshire won by a single run in a tight clash. Debutant Sahal Malvernkar hit a dazzling 85 runs from 51 balls and Thomas Fell weighed in with a 26-ball 52.

In response, Liam Banks led the fightback for Staffordshire with 74 runs alongside Nils Priestley's tally of 49, but the hosts ultimately fell short.

After rain had delayed the start of their second game, Staffordshire recovered to win by seven wickets.

Malvernkar shone again, scoring 21 from 12 balls, as Shropshire finished 37/5.

Hurt (17) and Banks (11) helped propel Staffordshire to victory at 41/3.