Shropshire lose five over thrash against Staffordshire

Shropshire suffered defeat by seven wickets in a five over thrash against Staffordshire in the NCCA T20 Group 1.

By George Bennett
County to debut 100-ball cricket this week

They had beaten Staffordshire in the early match by a single wicket in a tight clash. Debutant Sahal Malvernkar hit a dazzling 85 runs from 51 balls and Thomas Fell weighed in with a 26-ball 52. 

In response, Liam Banks led the fightback for Staffordshire with 74 runs alongside Nils Priestley's tally of 49, but the hosts ultimately fell short. 

