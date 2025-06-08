Shropshire lose five over thrash against Staffordshire

They had beaten Staffordshire in the early match by a single wicket in a tight clash. Debutant Sahal Malvernkar hit a dazzling 85 runs from 51 balls and Thomas Fell weighed in with a 26-ball 52.

In response, Liam Banks led the fightback for Staffordshire with 74 runs alongside Nils Priestley's tally of 49, but the hosts ultimately fell short.