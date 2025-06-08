Sam Whittall departs Telford United as right-back extends his stay

The 31-year-old joined Telford from the Pics in the summer of 2023 and scored twice in 32 appearances last term.

Whittall helped guide the Bucks to promotion to the National League North after a two-year hiatus via the Southern Premier League play-offs.

"Sam has been in discussion with Kevin [Wilkin], who was keen to retain him for our return to the National League North," a club statement read.

"However, Sam has also been speaking to Rushall Olympic, and after consideration, has opted to return to Dales Lane to rejoin the Pics.

"Kevin expressed his views that Sam is capable of performing at Step 2 and was hopeful that Sam would return to the Bucks.

"Naturally, there is some disappointment that we will be going our separate ways. We understand that there are many considerations for players at semi-professional level, not solely football, and respect Sam's decision."

Meanwhile, right-back Jahdahn Fridye-Harper has agreed to extend his stay at Bucks Head for the forthcoming campaign.

Fridye-Harper, 27, joined Telford in February and went on to make 10 appearances during the latter stages of the season.

He scored his only goal for the club so far with a crucial third in their 4-2 success over Kettering Town in the play-off final.

“Jid’s a super boy to have in the group," boss Wilkin said. "He did really well for us over the last couple of months of the season.

"It wasn’t all down to Jid, but he helped to stop us conceding as many goals and established himself on the right of the defence, so I’m looking forward to working with him again and seeing how we can develop his game and how he can help ours.“