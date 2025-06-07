Winter signing: Wolves must be proud of 2024/25 campaign

The Zimbabwean arrived in the winter transfer window and helped newly-appointed Pereira drag Wolves out of the relegation zone and to Premier League safety.

Munetsi admits the team wanted to finish higher, after dropping two places to 16th on the final day, but he is adamant that they must be proud of their efforts and take that positivity into the upcoming season.

"When I came, the objective was to stay up, to try and win as many games as we can, to also add value with my qualities," Munetsi said.

"The Premier League has a lot of physicality, of which I really am a physical player and also try to help the team defensive-wise and attacking-wise.