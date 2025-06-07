Shropshire Star
Steve Bull: Wolves must replace sold stars

It will be sad to see Rayan Ait-Nouri leave Wolves because he's a very talented and skilful lad.

By Steve Bull
The more he played, the more confident he got and he was a lot more aware of the game.

Manchester City don't come for players without talent, they only go for ones that can handle it.

If the move goes through, we have to wish him all the best.

Now, we have to start about filling these gaps we're creating.

If we start the upcoming season with the bare bones again, we'll be in the same position we were at the start of last season.

