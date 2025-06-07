Shrewsbury’s new additions to play one key role in the upcoming campaign
Shrewsbury Town’s latest recruits will set the right standards for everyone at the training ground, according to club legend Dave Edwards.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Salop have made two signings this summer, both coming in the free-agent market.
Defender Tom Anderson arrived after turning down a deal at Doncaster Rovers, a side he was promoted to League One with last season and has played for since 2018.
And just last week, veteran midfielder Sam Clucas became the second arrival after being released by Lincoln City. They both penned two-year deals.