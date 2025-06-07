Rose blooms at Tigers for a 13th season

Rose is back for his 13th season with the club and will be a key defensive player in the forthcoming season.

“I am excited to be re-signing with the Telford Tigers," he said. "Tom (Watkins) gave me the chance to play for the Tigers when I was 17 and every time I am asked to return it is never a doubt that I will come back.

"Telford Tigers are a great club and it means a lot to me to play for them. I know that Tom will be looking to strengthen the roster from last year and I can’t wait to get back on the ice with the rest of the team and push for some silverware."

Tom Watkins, head coach and general manager, added: “’Danny is somewhat of a stalwart for the club, he is a player that we missed through long-term injury the season before last and it will be good for him to come into this season having a full pre-season behind him.

"He competes hard every night, brings grit and a level of consistency. He is totally capable of playing a shut down role against teams top lines or adding offence from the blue line or joining the rush.

"I'm delighted he is returning and someone we can build our defensive core around with his experience and ability.”