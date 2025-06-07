Box to box midfielder released by Premier League club could be ideal West Brom fit

Abroad and closer to home, they will have been honing in transfer target lists to give Ryan Mason a bolstered squad for next season.

There have been links to players at home and overseas, with Albion expected to spend a little in the window but also make a move for free agents and loan signings.

A host of Premier League players have been released from their contracts at their clubs in recent weeks - and they will be popping up on the radar of Championship clubs.

One of those players is Brentford's Josh Dasilva, an experienced campaigner but still relatively young.

After an injury ravaged 18 months, the midfielder is set to leave Brentford after seven seasons with the London club.

Now he has been released a host of Championship clubs will be lining up to take him on, but would the ex-Arsenal midfielder be a good fit?As a box to box midfielder, Albion already have a couple of players in that mould.

Isaac Price has shown he can do that role as can Jayson Molumby with his huge engine, but adding a Premier League quality player could be massive for Albion.

They need quality, players who have played at the top level, that is evident from their recent finishes in the Championship.

Dasilva has that. He played 36 games in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, while injuries have bitten slightly across recent seasons.

That is a red flag but when it comes to free agents who are in Albion's range this summer, and who will add quality to the squad, he is a name that could well be considered.

