Wolves 2024/25 season review: Success, failures, what's next and more

From a desperate relegation battle to a historic winning run, fans endured plenty of lows and enjoyed a lot of highs throughout the campaign.

Wolves eventually finished 16th in the Premier League - dropping two places due to results elsewhere and their final day draw with Brentford - and we take a look at the key points across the season.

Successes

Wolves' biggest successes in 2024/25 can be boiled down to two things that ultimately helped the club survive relegation.

Stopping the rot and staying up was a success in itself and the six-game winning run that started in March and finished at the end of April secured Wolves' Premier League status.

The win over Southampton started it, while the comeback win over Ipswich and the exciting 4-2 win at home to Spurs were stand-outs.

On top of that, Wolves did the league double over Manchester United for the first time since 1979/80 and this six-game run was mostly done without star man Matheus Cunha.

Wolves found a way to manage without their best player and along the way the team and club rebuilt their relationship with the fan base.

Vitor Pereira's charisma - and ability to turn the team's fortunes around on the pitch - played a vital role in Wolves getting the supporters back on board and despite failing to win any of the final four games of the campaign, they were able to take some positives into the summer.

That winning run and restoring some faith in the fan base stood out as major successes in an otherwise difficult season.

However, a third success can be considered when you look at the goals scored. Cunha's 15 and Jorgen Strand Larsen's 14 were very impressive, while the team scored 54 in total, which is a club record for the Premier League.

Failures

Wolves' failures began with the defence as Pereira inherited a team sitting 19th in the table having conceded 40 goals from 16 games.