Shrewsbury Town: Four attack-minded free agents Salop could sign

Salop have signed a defender in Tom Anderson and midfielder Sam Clucas, and now they might be looking to add more options at the top end of the pitch.

Town already have a couple of options up front. John Marquis, who was captain for the vast majority of the second half of the season, scored 11 League One goals in a team that got relegated.

George Lloyd is another option. His work rate and effort was terrific at times last season, but he would have liked more goals and assists.

Many will expect Max Mata, who spent last season on loan at Auckland FC in his homeland to leave after a difficult spell in Shropshire.

Youngsters Callum Stewart and Ricardo Dinanga will be options, but some more firepower could be needed. The Shropshire Star has taken a look at some options.

Anthony Scully