Craig Dawson departs Wolves as released list is unveiled

The defender, who played a key role under Julen Lopetegui and Gary O'Neil since arriving at the club in January 2023, was left out by new boss Vitor Pereira and not included in the registered Premier League squad for the second half of the season.

Wolves also tried a deadline day swap with Dawson to bring Conor Coady back to the club from Leicester, but that move never transpired.

As expected, Dawson has now left Wolves at the expiry of his deal and is joined by Pablo Sarabia, who is also a free agent.

Sarabia's departure was already announced by the club last week.

Carlos Forbs has also returned to Ajax following his loan spell at Wolves.

The winger joined last summer on a season-long loan with the obligation to buy for more than £11million if Forbs made a certain number of starts for Wolves.

However, Forbs made just one start in 10 Premier League appearances after struggling under both O'Neil and Pereira and he will now return to the Netherlands.

The Express & Star previously revealed that Wolves had made Nelson Semedo a generous four-year contract offer and the club has confirmed an offer has been made, as they await Semedo's decision.

Joining the senior players in departing the club are eight academy talents, Stan Amos, Justin Hubner, Testimony Igbinoghene, Aaron Keto Diyawa, Lucas Kibrya, Filozofe Mabete, Josh Nyakudya and Matty Whittingham.

Meanwhile, contract offers have been made to youth prospects Makenzie Bradbury, George Hardy, Minkyu Ji, Temple Ojinnaka and James Storer.