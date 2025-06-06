AFC Telford United have announced their first signing of the summer

The 28-year-old spent last season playing in the National League for the Lambs, before spending the back end of the campaign playing for Rushall Olympic - who were relegated.

Fletcher, from Sedgley in the Black Country, began his football career at Shrewsbury Town.

After leaving Salop he had a short spell at the Bucks Head before going on to have spells at Stourbridge and Stafford Rangers.

One of Fletcher’s career highlights came last season when he played in Tamworth’s FA Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lambs took a star-studded Spurs team to extra time before they eventually lost.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have also announced that Jordan Cranston will stay in Shropshire next season.

He joined last season after Telford lost Nathan Fox and he became an important member of the squad that achieved promotion back to the National League North.