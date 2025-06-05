Wolves January signing outlines summer recruitment need and reflects on Molineux impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The January signing from Reims has been reflecting on his first few months of the campaign at Molineux - and looking ahead to his first full season in the West Midlands.

Wolves players saw their star man Matheus Cunha depart for Manchester United in the first few days of the window - with boss Vitor Pereira now looking to build for the new season.

And Munetsi believes there are some key things Wolves need to look at in the transfer window - as they try and move away from being too reliant on just big stars.

Speaking to Sportsboom, he said: "We need depth, no question.

"Losing players like Cunha, will be tough; he brings creativity and energy. But Wolves can’t rely on one or two players.

"The system has to evolve, and everyone has to raise their game. Recruitment will be key. But more than that, our mindset has to shift; from survival to competing."

Munetsi came in at Molineux in the January transfer window as one of Pereira's first signings - and has made an impact in his first few months at the club.

He netted twice in 14 appearances as Wolves steered themselves towards Premier League survival.

And the midfielder has outlined how he has had to quickly adapt to the Premier League and what he needs to do next season to get to the next level.

He added: "It’s been a whirlwind but a rewarding one. The Premier League is intense; every week is a new war. I’ve had to grow fast, adapt faster, and trust my instincts.

"Playing regularly, learning from my teammates, and pushing myself to new levels; I’m proud of the foundation I’ve laid.

"Personally, I want to be a leader on and off the pitch; to help the younger players settle, and also contribute more goals and assists.

"As a team, we need to be braver in big games and more clinical in front of goal.

"The margins are small in this league; and we’ve learned that the hard way. I’m optimistic though. With the right additions and the right mentality, Wolves can surprise people."