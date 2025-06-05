Wolves announce first pre-season friendly

The game will take place at Stoke's bet365 Stadium on Saturday July 26, with a 3pm kick-off and it will be open to fans.

Wolves have also revealed it will be one of four friendlies this summer that are open to supporters, with one in Europe set to be announced next week.

It is understood Wolves will not be doing a big pre-season tour, like last summer's trip to America, and they will instead stay in Europe.

The Stoke game is the first to be announced, with more news expected soon. A game at Molineux is also likely and has often been scheduled the week before the season starts.

Wolves also played the Potters during pre-season in 2018 and 2021 and now Vitor Pereira's side will play them three weeks before the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The club has confirmed that ticket information will be 'announced in due course', while fans can purchase a stream to watch the game live on the club's website.

Details of the livestream are also yet to be confirmed.