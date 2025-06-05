West Brom reportedly re-ignite interest in 67 goal striker ahead of busy summer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And according to the latest reports, it could well be a striker who has been prolific in the Scottish Premier League in recent seasons.

Lawrence Shankland has long been linked with a move away from Hearts, due to his scoring record for the Tynecastle club.

And now, according to multiple reports in the Scottish press, the forward could well be on the move with West Brom reportedly in the queue to sign the forward.

Shankland is no stranger to some at Albion, with the club having showed interest in him back in 2020 when he was a Dundee United player. He was then hot property having scored 28 goals in 33 games in the 2019/20 campaign.

They decided against stumping up the cash back then, but this summer Shankland is out of contract, with Hearts, now with former Baggie Derek McInnes at the helm, trying to persuade their star forward to stay at the club.

According to the Scottish Sun, Albion have made the interest in Shankland known to the player's representatives about coming to The Hawthorns, with the player weighing up his options.

Elsewhere, it has also been claimed that Southampton are also monitoring his situation.

