The highs and lows of Matt Hobbs' Wolves tenure

The understated Scott Sellars moved on and in came Hobbs, a big character, someone who got on well with his peers and had a keen eye for promising players with his extensive scouting background.

In several roles, including chief scout and head of recruitment, Hobbs spent a decade at Wolves before leaving the club by mutual consent this week as the club embark on a restructure of their football operations department.

The success of the new regime is yet to be determined and by departing, Hobbs leaves behind plenty of positives from his tenure.

He struck up a good relationship with Julen Lopetegui, with the pair coming into their roles at very similar times, and the January window that followed proved to be a masterstroke from Hobbs and the hierarchy.

Wolves brought in six players that all played their part, in different ways, at keeping Wolves in the Premier League and on to big roles in the season that followed.

Matheus Cunha, Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia, Craig Dawson and Dan Bentley were all recruited to mark an impressive first transfer window with Hobbs as sporting director.