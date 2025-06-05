Telford Tigers retain prolific forward Scott McKenzie

McKenzie, who recently became the second highest points scorer in the club's history, will return for his 13th season at the club.

The 38-year-old scored 69 points for the Tigers last season, weighing in with 28 goals.

"It's great to be returning to the Tigers for another year," the Telford skipper said.

"Last season was especially difficult for us as a group and eighth-place is certainly not where we aspire to be.

"Our aim is to be competing in the top half of the league and I know Tom Watkins is building a team capable of that this summer.

"I would like to extend my thanks to my wonderful family for allowing me to continue playing the game I love for at least one more year.

"This year is a special one for this club. 40 years of Telford Tigers hockey and I'm grateful to remain a part of it.

"I still firmly believe that we have the character and belief within our changing room to be challenging for trophies. There was be no greater honour than lifting more silverware in a Tigers' jersey."

Head coach Watkins added: "I'm not sure what else I can say about Scott that I haven't said in previous press releases.

"He's like a fine wine that gets better with age. He was seconds in goals and points on the team and he led the team in power play goals last season.

"The number of milestones he keeps chalking up are a testament to his commitment to the club, his talent and his hockey IQ. He's a very smart player, I'm delighted he is returning."