'Ready and waiting': Six key things we learned from Ryan Mason's first West Brom interview

Mason arrives from Tottenham having had an extended career as a coach, after retiring from playing at a young age.

He has cut his teeth with Spurs under multiple managers, and has now been handed his first head coach role.

The former midfielder has been talking to the Albion club media for the first time since taking the job, and here are a handful of key takeaways to come from Mason's first words:

He's ready and he's different

Mason was very insistent on outlining that he wanted the job when it was on the table and that he feels it is perfect timing in his coaching career.

He also went into the fact he has been ready for some time to make the jump, having been linked to jobs in the past.

Some have pointed to his lack of experience as a number one, which is evident, but Mason is of a different mould to others.

He has been in coaching for a long time now, working in various roles, learning his craft to get to this point.

He isn't just an ex-professional thrust out of playing and into the spotlight, he has been around for a while.