Hard to ‘pin down’ Shrewsbury’s ideal squad size for 2025-26

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury assistant head coach, who was appointed alongside boss Michael Appleton prior to the final game of last season, is working with director of football Micky Moore, head of recruitment Tom Ware and Appleton to build a squad that will be competitive in League Two this season.

Shrews are looking to rebuild after a tough campaign last time out which saw them relegated to the fourth tier - a level they have not played at for more than a decade.

However, Salop have made a positive start to their summer recruitment as they secured the services of Tom Anderson and Sam Clucas - two vastly experienced football league operators - on two-year deals.