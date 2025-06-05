Could Wolves follow Aston Villa as they change structure in wake of Matt Hobbs exit?
Liam Keen and Jonny Drury discuss the changes at Wolves as Matt Hobbs departs from his role as sporting director.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Big changes came on Wednesday at Molineux as Matt Hobbs departed following a lengthy spell at the club.
Wolves are set to appoint a new man in the coming days - and Liam looks at whether the changes are a surprise, why they are being made now and how Wolves could be following the model adopted by Aston Villa.