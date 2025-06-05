Could Wolves follow Aston Villa as they change structure in wake of Matt Hobbs exit?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Big changes came on Wednesday at Molineux as Matt Hobbs departed following a lengthy spell at the club.

Wolves are set to appoint a new man in the coming days - and Liam looks at whether the changes are a surprise, why they are being made now and how Wolves could be following the model adopted by Aston Villa.