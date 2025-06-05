Bowls round-up: Malpas Sports duo take the trophy

And two of their bowlers carried their form into the Judith Purcell Mixed Doubles as Gaynor Jones and Nick Hughes ended up winning the North Shropshire association-run competition.

They defeated Olive Pass and Eddy Broad (District) 21-12 in the final at Chester Road on Saturday afternoon after 23 pairs entered.

Jones & Hughes raced past Tina Ralph & Jamie Simpson 21-11 at the semi-final stage when the eventual runners-up beat husband and wife, Steve and Kerry Dance, 21-17.

“Thanks to everyone for supporting the competition and my thanks also to Chester Road for hosting and Roger (Haynes) and Simon (Fullard) for running it while I was away on holiday,” said association comps man Jack Hazeldine.

He will be back in charge for the mixed doubles this coming Sunday at Wrenbury (10am), adding: “We have entries already so the competition is scheduled to run.

"Entries will be accepted on the day up to 9.50 but are preferred beforehand (email compsecnscgba@outlook.com).”

Heading north

Open title-chasing bowlers from Shropshire hit the road north in force on Saturday, seeking cups and cheques.

County No.1 Callum Wraight, fresh from winning the richest tournament there is – the £8,000 Ribblesdale Classic – has a double appointment.

An £800 first prize is his target in finals day of the St Andrews Open in Burnley and then at 6.30pm he takes on former British No.1 Graeme Wilson in the last eight of the Royle Classic in Rochdale, which boasts another £800 jackpot.

Wraight’s Castlefields team-mate Rich Goddard will be in action at Alford Hall in Warrington at the one-day Garrett Memorial 32 while Chris Stretch and Joe Killen head to the Fylde coast aiming to repeat last year's triumph in the Fleetwood Open Pairs.

Shropshire competitions

The first Saturday of meteorological summer gives Shropshire bowlers plenty of opportunities this weekend.

A county association title goes on the line with the Father & Son being played at Prees from 10am, organiser Mike Potter willing to take entries at £12 per pair until start time.

In Telford there is the Ladies Triples at the Bayley Club with promoter Rob Burroughs aiming to have eight teams biding to win the Lis Hughes Trophy on the bottom green from 1pm.

Then at 6pm it’s the North Shropshire Ladies Merit qualifier at Hanmer – and it is the same start time for the first qualifying session in the new £1,500 Beryl Taylor Memorial Open at Shifnal.

And organiser Nathan Lacey said: “I’ve had more drop outs so I’ve got three spaces, all on June 14. Finals night is July 5 so if anyone is interested please contact me on 07826 002295.”