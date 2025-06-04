Wolves sporting director set to leave amid major restructure

Hobbs, who has been with Wolves for 10 years in several different roles, will depart by mutual consent as the club restructure behind the scenes.

The future of the sporting director role at Wolves remains uncertain, amid suggestions head coach Vitor Pereira will have a more prominent role in recruitment.

Pereira's agent is Jorge Mendes and the Gestifute agency, who Wolves chairman Jeff Shi and the club have had a long-standing relationship with.

Wolves had previously moved away from an over-reliance on recruiting Gestifute players, but it has been suggested they now look set to use them more frequently this summer.

The club will have a significant overhaul of the squad in the coming months following Matheus Cunha's departure for Manchester United and Rayan Ait-Nouri's expected sale to Manchester City.

It is expected that head of professional football development Matt Jackson will take on some more responsibility with Hobbs set to leave, but it is understood Wolves are still finalising their restructure.

Once settled, an announcement is likely to be forthcoming.