Wolves in talks to appoint new role as sporting director is set to leave amid major restructure

Teti, who worked with head coach Vitor Pereira at Saudi side Al-Shabab in 2024, is being lined up to take up the role of technical director at Wolves as part of a major restructure behind the scenes.

Talks have already begun and Teti is expected to land the job at Wolves, while the sporting director role is likely to be scrapped amid Hobbs' departure.

Teti also previously worked as technical director at Italian club Sampdoria in his homeland, but is now set to move to England and join up with Pereira again at Wolves.

The 48-year-old has also worked in recruitment for a number of European clubs, including Apoel Nicosia, Novara and Hellas Verona and he is a free agent after leaving Al-Shabab last year.

Pereira left the Saudi side to join Wolves in December and masterminded Premier League survival after the team's earlier struggles under Gary O'Neil.

It remains to be seen whether this restructure will give Pereira a more prominent role in recruitment at Wolves, amid suggestions of reigniting closer ties with Jorge Mendes' Gestifute agency, who are the agents for Pereira.

It is expected that head of professional football development Matt Jackson will take on some more responsibility with Hobbs set to leave, but it is understood Wolves are still finalising their restructure.

Once settled, an announcement on Hobbs' departure and Teti's arrival is likely to be forthcoming.

Hobbs previously had a chance to leave Wolves when Southampton approached him, but the sporting director turned down their advances in favour of staying at Wolves.

The club will have a significant overhaul of the squad in the coming months following Matheus Cunha's departure for Manchester United and Rayan Ait-Nouri's expected sale to Manchester City and this will now be joined by an overhaul behind the scenes.