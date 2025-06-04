West Brom duo backed to reach greater heights after impressing

The duo were two of the Baggies' leading lights in a Championship season that otherwise ended in heavy disappointment after the club slipped from play-off contention.

Norwegian defender Heggem, 26, penned a three-year deal at the club upon his £525,000 move from IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden and was by some way the squad's most consistent performer. He landed both players' and supporters' player of the season awards.

Attack-minded midfielder Price, 21, arrived in a deal of around £2.5million from Standard Liege in January after he was previously targeted last summer. The promising former Everton prospect, a Northern Ireland international, agreed a long-term deal until 2029 and flourished as the side otherwise struggled.

Baggies coach James Morrison, the former midfielder who ended the season in interim charge, is optimistic both players can be bigger hits next time round.

"Looking back, the pluses are that Heggem has turned into a great find," Morrison said.

"I think he's only going to get better.

"Isaac coming in with his energy and youthfulness and the same with him, he can only get better with more time on the grass. They are pluses."

Both Heggem and Price have been rewarded for their form with calls to represent their nations this summer and will be action for Norway and Northern Ireland respectively in the coming days.

Norway face World Cup qualifiers at the end of this week and the beginning of next, while Northern Ireland are in friendly action in the same period.

Albion, meanwhile, are still in the pursuit of a new head coach and, as reported last week, the expectation is Tottenham's assistant coach Ryan Mason, 33, will take the helm.

Former midfielder Mason is currently No.2 to Ange Postecoglou, whose future is up in the air in north London.