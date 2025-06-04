West Brom 2024/25 season review: Success, failures, what's next and more

The Baggies looked on track to pursue a top-six finish but things unravelled rapidly in the final weeks of the season as Tony Mowbray, who replaced Carlos Corberan in January, was dismissed.

Former Tottenham assistant coach Ryan Mason was this week confirmed as new head coach at The Hawthorns.

Albion finished ninth, four points adrift of the play-offs, but in reality inconsistent form across most of the piece did not merit anything more. We have a look at key areas across the campaign.





Successes

Expectations soared from those of an Albion perspective - apart from then boss Corberan - as the Baggies soared to the top of the table after five wins from six to start the season.

It promised much but when things hit the buffers they struggled to recover.

It is rare clubs get all of their transfer business correct, but some of ownership Bilkul's recruitment can be determined a success.

Player of the season Torbjorn Heggem was a revelation for a low fee. Callum Styles also proved to be a success for a similarly modest sum. Patience paid off in January as Isaac Price, the £2.5million midfield recruit, announced his arrival in some style with fine performances.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 3: Isaac Price of West Bromwich Albion is challenged by Jordan Clark of Luton Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Luton Town FC at The Hawthorns on May 3, 2025 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The performance level of top goalscorer Josh Maja across the first half of the season before injury was exceptional. Karlan Grant returned a different player from Cardiff and shone.

Albion Women signed off the campaign with their first silverware in six seasons with a memorable success in the Birmingham County Challenge Cup.





Failures