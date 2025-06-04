The major transfer window change impacting West Brom, Wolves, Aston Villa & Walsall you may not be aware of

This season, owing to the expanded Club World Cup, the football governing bodies have decided to have two transfer windows.

In normal circumstances, there is just one window that runs through the summer to the end of August.

But with Chelsea and Man City in the Club World Cup, Premier League and EFL clubs have been afforded two windows.

One is currently in place, having opened on Sunday June 1 and it will run to Tuesday June 10 before slamming shut.

Beyond that, the lengthier summer transfer window will open up against on Monday June 16 and will run until deadline day which this year will be on Monday September 1.

That is one change, but there is a bigger change that is coming into play on deadline day.

There is usually a late scramble to get deals over the line, with the hope paperwork is done in time before the usual 11pm deadline. Prior to that coming into force, it did used to be midnight.

However, in a change to normal the time has been brought forward this year by four hours.

The transfer window for the Premier League and for the EFL will end at 7pm instead of the usual deadline.

The Premier League, EFL and FA have all agreed to the change, and it is being moved to bring it more in line with normal working hours.

Other countries do have differing deadlines, however it is understood that other leagues in Europe will make a similar time change to allow a more normal working pattern for staff across football.