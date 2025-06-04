The exciting West Brom & Italian international youngster who impressed Man City Premier title winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One of those is set to be Dauda Iddrisa, the 17-year-old midfielder who penned his first professional contract with the club earlier this year.

Born in Italy, he moved to England aged eight and was picked up by Albion's academy while playing local football.

The Albion supporter then rose up the ranks and landed his first professional deal this year, which came after being handed his Albion senior debut in the EFL Cup last season against Fleetwood.

It was a pivotal moment for the midfielder, who has been in and around the first team squad in training, under Carlos Corberan and since his departure.

And his stock has continued to rise for Albion. He featured in Albion's defeat against Man City in the FA Cup youth cup last season.

It was a heavy defeat for Albion but Iddrisa's impact stood out, so much so that he was singled out for praise by City's youth coach and former Premier League title winning defender Kolo Toure after the match.

With many of Albion's youngsters now taking well deserved breaks, Iddrisa's season has continued as he went out to represent Italy in the UEFA under 17 European Championships in Albania.

He played a key role as Italy topped Group B, thanks to wins over Czechia and England, before they won their final group game against Belgium.

In the semi-finals they faced Portugal but unfortunately for the Albion man, his side were dumped out on penalties.

Now preparing to return to Albion for pre-season training, it is expected the young talent will be a part of first team training under new boss Ryan Mason, having featured in the last pre-season campaign for the club.

Whether he gets a chance or goes out on loan, he is one to watch and certainly an another academy product who is highly rated by the staff at the club.