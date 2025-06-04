Shrewsbury defender reveals ‘rock’ during his football career
Shrewsbury Town defender Mal Benning says his father has been his ‘rock’ during the ups and downs of his football career.
Plus
Published
The 31-year-old is about to go into his third season at Salop since joining on a free transfer back in August 2023.
The former Port Vale man is closing in on becoming the last Shrewsbury player to make 100 appearances in blue and amber - he is just five games away from that landmark.
Benning is from a South Asian background and he does lots of work in the community to try to improve the imbalance in representation for minority and ethnic groups in football.