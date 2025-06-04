Shrewsbury defender reveals ‘rock’ during his football career

The 31-year-old is about to go into his third season at Salop since joining on a free transfer back in August 2023.

The former Port Vale man is closing in on becoming the last Shrewsbury player to make 100 appearances in blue and amber - he is just five games away from that landmark.

Benning is from a South Asian background and he does lots of work in the community to try to improve the imbalance in representation for minority and ethnic groups in football.