Proud moment for important Wolves goalkeeper on landmark debut

The 30-year-old goalkeeper replaced Jose Sa in the 91st minute against Brentford more than a week ago for his top flight debut, despite starting the season as fourth choice goalkeeper.

It was his first competitive Wolves appearance almost two years since arriving as a free transfer from League Two side Northampton Town and the shot-stopper was full of pride.

"Words I never thought I'd hear come out of anyone's mouth, to be honest," King told the Express & Star when told he was now a Premier League player.

"It's just that little carrot and that little stick for me now to strive on and try and achieve more.

"I had some conversations with Ricardo, the goalkeeper coach, and the manager during the week.