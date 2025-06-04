Premier League decision that will delight Wolves and Aston Villa away supporters

Price rises at various clubs have been criticised by supporters groups in recent times - with Aston Villa recently coming under fire for rises in prices.

Ten years ago there was one rule that was brought in by Premier League clubs that has long been welcomed by supporters.

With the spiralling cost of away tickets taking hold, clubs voted to cap tickets for away fans at all ground to £30.

That rule has seen a rise in away attendances over recent years, from 82 per cent to 91 per cent.

Last season a total of 952,420 people attending the 380 away top flight matches in the season.

Now clubs have unanimously voted to keep that rule in place for a tenth straight campaign.

A Premier League statement said 'its clubs recognise the additional costs associated with fans following their team during the season, and the incredible atmospheres they create at matches'.