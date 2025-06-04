Monchi issues update on Aston Villa midfielder with no appearances attracting interest from multiple European clubs

Arriving in a double move from Juventus alongside Samuel Iling-Junior, the midfielder appeared in pre-season for Villa but was quickly sent out on loan to Valencia.

In Spain he became a key part of the squad - and now his future is very much uncertain.

Villa's president of football operations, Monchi, has provided an update on the midfielder and has stated that multiple European clubs are strongly interested in taking the midfielder.

Valencia don't have an option of obligation inserted into his loan - and outlining the situation surrounding the midfielder, Monchi said his Villa career may not be over after just a year.

Speaking on Canal Sur Radio’s El Pelotazo in Spain, he said: "He’s had a magnificent season. He’s a player wanted by many European clubs. We have to decide if Unai wants to consider him,” he said.

“It’s true that we have many important players in that position, including McGinn, Onana, Kamara, and Barkley. But Enzo has done what was intended: after his time at Frosinone, he would take a step forward, and he has.

“I don’t know if Betis wants him, but he has caught the attention of many clubs."

He has played 33 times in Spain and it was reported last week that Villa had received an offer from Italian side Fiorentina.