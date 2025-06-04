Key partnership not enough in academy opener

The visitors emerged winners in Sunday’s 50-over friendly by 71 runs at Bomere Heath Cricket Club.Replying to a total of 295-4, Shropshire’s academy team were 16-3 in the early stages of their innings.

Captain Seb Scott then struck 26 ahead of a fine stand of 131 for the sixth wicket between Walker and Ward, which took the home side’s score from 66-5 to 197-6.

Shrewsbury wicketkeeper Walker hit 87 from 86 balls, with one six and six fours, and he teamed up well with Wellington’s Ward, who made 50 from 82 deliveries, with five boundaries.

Shropshire Academy were eventually bowled out for 224 in the 46th over, with the wickets shared between Jason Foulkes (3-28), Matt Russell (3-50), Jamie Grimshaw (2-27) and Harrison Jones (2-35).

Wales NC (North), having been asked to bat, had earlier totalled 295-4 from their 50 overs.

Opener Harrison Jones led the way with 72, putting on 117 for the second wicket with Sam Aplin (54).

Visiting captain Will Ryan, who struck an unbeaten 52 from 31 balls, Nathanael Scott (47) and Evan Williams (45) also kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Whitchurch’s Alex Heath took 3-66, while George McCormick, who plays his club cricket for Chester Boughton Hall, claimed the other wicket as he bowled 10 overs for 1-20.

Ryan Lockley, who played for Shropshire for many years as a top order batter, was head coach for the academy side at Bomere Heath, his home club ground.

Shropshire Academy are next in action on Tuesday, July 22 when they will face Cheshire’s Development XI in a 50-over match at Wem Cricket Club.

