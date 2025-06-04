'Hopefully they recognise...' West Brom encouraged to show more attacking side
Former favourite Andy Johnson hopes Albion's new head coach appointment can help solve the club's bluntness in the final third.
The Baggies were among the lowest scorers in the Championship's top 10 last season despite occupying a play-off place for much of the campaign.
They slipped to a ninth-placed finish with a paltry scoring record of 57 goals in their 46 league fixtures, as only late pushers Blackburn and Millwall netted fewer.
Josh Maja, who did not kick a ball after January 4 due to injury, finished as top scorer with 12 goals - the third season on the spin Albion top tallies have been low after Brandon Thomas-Asante haul's of 12 and nine previously.
Johnson, the former midfielder and now club co-commentator, hopes for better and smarter firepower. He said: "We weren't consistently good enough, the away form wasn't good enough, we didn't put wins together and didn't score enough goals.