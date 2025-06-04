Bowls round-up: Caswell adds to her title collection

The Shropshire Ladies star won the Highey League’s ladies singles trophy for the second time by beating last year’s winner, Lesley Burnside (Mortimer), 21-8 in the final.

And after repeating her 2023 triumph at Stockton on Sunday, Caswell said: “We had wind, rain and a mini heat-wave all in space of a few hours!

“It’s not something I get to play in usually due to clashes, but always good to support the local league comps where possible and help keep them going!”

Organiser John Palmer said: “Many thanks to Stockton for the use of their excellent green and league treasurer Jeanette Bennett for presenting the trophy.”

He has set a deadline of June 11 for entries in the Mark Bennett (division one) and division two singles comps, with qualifying - if required - on Tuesday, June 17, the finals at Highley on Sunday, July 20.

KGJ Insurance Shropshire Cup

A feast of tasty ties is on the menu tonight in round two of the KGJ Insurance Shropshire Cup.

Hadley USC, holders of the 10-a-side crown, take on Wrockwardine Wood at Maddocks and there is another exciting local derby in prospect as Woore face Bridgewater on the old green at Prees.

Newport versus Sir John Bayley (at Bowring No.1), Prince of Wales Hotel against Bowring (Wem Albion) and Chester Road’s showdown with Battlefield (Wrockwardine Wood No.2) look crackers too.

“All players must have played at least one league game to be able to play tonight,” said a county association spokesperson – and there also eligibility rules for senior county bowlers and those who have played in the Premier League.

Tonight’s other ties – Sinclair v Wem USC at Greenfields No.2; Bridgnorth v Castlefields at Childs Ercall; Trench v Hodnet at Meole Brace.

Free Press Cup

The top three in the Premier League will fly the flag for Shropshire bowls in the last 16 of the Free Press Cup.

Reigning champions Castlefields beat Greville Arms in their preliminary round clash in the five home-five away KO for Midlands clubs to join Sir John Bayley and Wrockwardine Wood.

Callum Wraight won 21-2 and Michael Beer 21-12 at home in a 41-chalk margin that wrapped up success by 14 overall and passage to play Alvaston & Boulton of Derby in the next round.

The Bayley Boys must tackle Dudley Dell before July 27 while the Wrockites have been paired with Nuneaton-based Haunchwood.