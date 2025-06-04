'Best yet': Tyrone Mings issues defiant Aston Villa message as key defender pens new deal

Mings, who made 22 appearances in all competitions last season having been ruled out of the previous campaign due to a knee injury, was due to be out of contract next summer.

He has now penned a deal that will run until June 2027.

Since helping Villa win promotion to the Premier League in 2019, he has made over 180 appearances with his performances earning him call ups for England.

And now after the disappointment of last season, Mings is keen for Villa to get back to European's top table, and make next season one of their best yet.

He also thanked the Villa supporters for sticking with him through one of the toughest periods of his career, that saw him pick up an injury ending knee injury.

The defender said: "In the time I’ve been at the club we’ve had quite the journey. Every player signs for a club hoping they can contribute positively towards something successful and my belief that we can achieve something extra special is stronger than ever.

“I thank the fans, the manager, the staff and the players for their unwavering support both on and off the pitch through one of the toughest periods of my career. I’m sure that next season will be our best one yet."

Monchi, President of Football Operations added: “We are very happy that Tyrone has extended his contract with Aston Villa. We are delighted that he will continue to be a part of our journey.”