Where new boss Ryan Mason ranks in youngest West Brom managers in history

The former Tottenham and England midfielder, who won one cap for his country, is the youngest head coach to manage a Premier League fixture. He was 29 when appointed to the first of two interim roles in 2021.

Now, just shy of his 34th birthday, he embarks on a step away from his boyhood club Spurs and into the world of management as the second appointment made by Shilen Patel's ownership group.

Mason is Albion's youngest permanent head coach or manager in well over a century. You have to go back to 1902 for the last time somebody his junior was given the hotseat.

But where does Mason rank in terms of age of those appointed in the club's 147-year history?

We have scoured the records - excluding any interim or caretaker positions - to discover the youngest bosses in the club's proud history. Bosses listed with an asterisk denote those who were player-managers.

1. Fred Everiss (1902-1948) - aged 20

West Bromwich-born Everiss has the second-longest managerial reign in the history of association football. Back then, in the late 1800s and early part of the 20th century, bosses were known as 'secretary-managers', where the administration and paperwork was an important part of their role.

Everiss's tenure covered both World Wars. He oversaw a remarkable 1,520 games, with 656 wins.





2. Frank Heaven (1896-1902) - aged 23