West Brom owner Shilen Patel makes philosophy and identity claim after Ryan Mason appointment

The Baggies this week made Mason, 33, their youngest boss for almost 125 years by bringing him from Tottenham, where he was assistant, on a three-year contract.

Mason is owners Bilkul's second head coach appointment at The Hawthorns following the returning Tony Mowbray, who at 61 when unveiled in January was towards the other end of his managerial career.

Speaking of their appointment Patel said Mason, the former Spurs and England midfielder, will be able to establish "elite standards" in player development and preparation.

"We are delighted to welcome Ryan to The Hawthorns as our new head coach, along with Nigel (Gibbs, assistant) and Sam (Pooley, first-team coach)," Patel said.

“We have undertaken a thoughtful and expansive search and Ryan always stood out to us among an incredibly strong group of candidates.

“We are excited to have someone whose skillset means he has the aptitude to help us further establish elite standards in both preparation and player development for the first team and across all our team programmes.

“His experiences as both a first team player and coach under some of the game’s most respected minds, along with his time leading academy sides, will be instrumental as we shape a clear philosophy and unified identity at all levels at the Albion.”

Albion lurched from one extreme style to the other when Mowbray, who has always practiced an attacking, easy-on-the-eye style, replaced Carlos Corberan's organised pragmatism midway through last season.

The switch did not work and it is understood Mason's blueprint is return closer to the former, in terms of the way the young coach carries himself.

Andrew Nestor, Albion's sporting director, added: “Ryan has had a unique and impressive football journey having played up to the highest level in the game, and developed his current game model under leading figures such as Mauricio Pochettino and FA Technical Director John McDermott.

“Following his retirement, he has honed his coaching abilities and his game tactics, working in recent years as part of Spurs’ academy with young and emerging talent, as well as with some of the best managers and players in world football at first-team level.

“Ryan brings a style that will compliment and continue to evolve our club’s game model. His approach to match tactics, individual player and overall squad development informed by data and analytics makes him an ideal fit."