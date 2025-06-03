"They're definitely memories for life" - Luke Rowe on AFC Telford promotion

The Bucks enjoyed the perfect end to another up and down season in the Southern Central Premier League and can now look forward to life back in the National League North.

And Telford’s skipper is delighted that the group of players were able to reward themselves, their families and everyone associated with the club in sensational style.

“They’re definitely memories for life,” Rowe began. “How many times do players win things in their career? It’s not many, and to do it like we did was brilliant.”

The Bucks captain continued: “To have the fans running on to the pitch, and I guess we’re probably going to get into some trouble for that as a club, but to have that feeling is something everyone dreams of as a kid.

“That was part of the team talk at the start of the Halesowen game and the Kettering game, that we’re in a position to do things we used to dream of as kids.

“Celebrating with fans and family, seeing (Matty) Stenson with his two kids on the pitch at the end and Ellis Myles lifting one of his kids up as we lifted the trophy. One of Matty’s lads was in the team photo of us lifting the trophy, and that’ll forever be a part of history now.

“Having those moments with family make everything worthwhile, especially when you’re away from them for so long with work and going to football.

“The people at the club as well like Paul (Carter), Tom Mansell, the likes of yourselves and the radio and all the volunteers as well as the fans, everyone deserves these moments for what they do for the football club.”