Shrewsbury Town: Sam Clucas’ age does not concern me - Dave Edwards

A player of his stature is always going to bring a lot of quality to the team, especially at League Two level.

He has had a fantastic career and played at all levels having come through the non-league way in the early stages at Hereford having left Lincoln.

He has played for some big clubs in Hull, Swansea and Stoke, including a spell at the highest level in the Premier League, playing 66 games.

Clucas has that little bit of quality that Michael Appleton will really appreciate. The set-piece quality will be excellent. He has a lovely left foot.