'Perfect fit': Former Wolves coach gives Rayan Ait-Nouri view amid Manchester City speculation

The Wolves man, who was linked with a move away last summer, is the subject of speculation regarding City.

On Monday, it was reported that City are readying a bid and are keen to get a move on the cards by the time the Club World Cup rolls around.

Ait-Nouri featured heavily for Wolves last season - turning out 41 times in all competitions.

And if a move does go through, one of his former Wolves coaches has backed him to be a successful at City, and believes he is Pep Guardiola's type of player.

Former Wolves coach Edu Rubio, who worked with Ait-Nouri during the 2022-23 season, believes he can slot into the Spaniard's side with ease.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "His technical competency, his ability and skill in tight areas - keeping the ball close to his feet - give him the opportunity to fit perfectly into Pep Guardiola's possession-based play.

"He can also dribble with speed, to get the team up the pitch driving with the ball, which is probably what Manchester City need right now - players who can break lines.

"Defensively he has improved his game since his arrival to the Premier League and his one-v-one defending is of a very good standard. He can cope physically and is a very versatile player who can operate in any position down the flank, or by playing as an inverted full-back.

"He needs to improve his decision-making on the ball - he can take one touch too many at times and slow down the ball speed down in a possession game that Pep loves. He also needs to work on his end product in attack.

"At a club like City he will need to get his assist ratio higher, but it is something he can definitely do."