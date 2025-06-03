'Impressive': Eight young talents new West Brom boss Ryan Mason could call on at former club Tottenham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new Albion boss signed a three-year deal on Monday - and work will now go in to preparing Albion for next season.

Targets will have already been identified by the club and they will be working to bring players in.

However, the pull of Mason, his work at Tottenham and the influence he has had during his coaching career in the Spurs academy could aid Albion in the transfer window.

Albion benefitted from signing Will Lankshear on loan in January, and have already been linked with another young Spurs star.

But with Mason at the helm, and having left Tottenham on good terms, could Spurs potentially be looking to Albion to give some of their players first team experience?

If they are, here are a few names that may interest Albion as they build for next season.

Yang Min-Hyeok

The South Korean winger arrived at Spurs on a six year deal in 2024 - and last season saw him loaned out to QPR.

He impressed, bagging twice in 14 games. He has had some Championship experience and if Spurs wanted to push him to the next level, Albion may be the place.

Ashley Phillips

Another who already has Championship experience is defender Phillips, who began his career as a youngster with National League North side Curzon Ashton.

He was picked up by Blackburn, rising through the age groups.

He made further outings before joining Spurs - and then spent the second half of the 23/24 season at Plymouth. He then had a full campaign on loan at Stoke.

Alfie Devine

Devine is another to be picked up from the North West, signing from Wigan in 2020.

He netted for Spurs and became their youngest ever scorer in the FA Cup against Marine the following year, before loan spells with Port Vale and then Plymouth.

Last season the attacking midfielder joined Belgian side Westerlo.

Dane Scarlett

A more familiar name, the academy product was in and around the Spurs side before heading to Ipswich Town on loan.

He then appeared in the Premier League for Spurs, before joining Oxford United on loan last season where he scored four goals in 22 games.

Will Lankshear

No stranger to Albion, Lankshear joined in January and would have played a starring role had Albion not snatched Adam Armstrong on deadline day.

Lankshear impressed though in his cameos and showed enough that he can cut it at Championship level.

He has now gone back to Spurs - but could another loan be beneficial for all parties? Quite possibly.

Jamie Donley

The left footed striker excelled on loan at Leyton Orient last season, having been a key figure in Spurs' youth sides for some time.

That has led to the Northern Irishman being linked with a number of clubs already this summer, including Albion.

Alfie Dorrington

Another central defender, he joined Spurs from non-league Cockfosters in as a 13-year-old, stepping up through the ranks.

He was then handed his first team debut for Spurs in 2024 against Southampton, before going on to make 16 appearances for SPL side Aberdeen after joining the club in January.

Mikey Moore

The young winger has played a decent amount of first team games for Spurs already, due to their injury crisis last season.

His name has been mentioned among Albion fans, who are keen for the impressive youngster to join Mason.

However, with him being a more regular first team squad member it may be beyond Albion's reach.