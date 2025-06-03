'He's first class': Ex-West Brom midfielder gives exciting Ryan Mason view alongside first team attribute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mason penned a three-year deal at The Hawthorns on Monday to become one of the youngest managers in the club's history.

And now he faces a big summer ahead with changes expected in the playing squad ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Fans have given their views on the appointment and one former Baggies midfielder has given a glowing reference for the new Albion boss.

Nigel Quashie, who is a regular at The Hawthorns, praised the club for giving a young coach a chance.

But he also gave an insight into some of the information he has been given about Mason - and his strength of working with young players.

He also explained that the fact Mason, who retired early from playing due to a head injury, has remained in the Tottenham backroom staff amid multiple manager changes speaks volumes.

He explained: "What stands out is the new owner isn’t afraid to give an opportunity to the next generation of young managers looking to break through.

"This is someone who has seen it all on and off the pitch as a player then transitioning into coaching.

"What I’ve been told is he’s first class with young players, they can benefit from him too because this club has always produced from the academy.

"He’s done things the right way being the u19’s Champions League coach at Tottenham going on to be head of development from u17s to the old u23s program, now u21s, then into the first team being an interim manager on two occasions.

"Also to be considered to stay on the coaching staff every time a new manager has come into his previous club shows how highly thought of he is by first team players.

"Now I think it’s the right time for WBA & Ryan to connect both being fearless to take this club in a positive direction."