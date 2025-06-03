Dave Edwards: Matheus Cunha the ‘maverick’ almost impossible for Wolves to replace

That money is huge for the football club, but he has provided some incredible moments for Wolves fans over the last two-and-a-half years. Football is a sport where you want to be entertained and not every player does that, you cannot have every player doing that, the dynamics of a football team do not allow it.

But when you do get a maverick of a footballer like Cunha, who excites fans every single time he gets the ball, plays on the edge and with emotion, they do not come around very often.

If you look back over the last 30 years they have not had an abundance of those players, so I for one will be disappointed he will not be in Wolves colours moving forward, but I want to really appreciate some of the amazing memories he has given the supporters.

From an attacking point of view, and a creativity perspective, I do not think there has been a better player in my lifetime.

It is sad to see him go, but there is a gratitude that we got to see him play. This season he scored nearly one in two which is a fantastic record.

To get 17 goals in what was a really tough season, where for the vast majority of it he carried the team. For so long, he looked like the only way the team would score.

Thankfully, under Vitor Pereira, the team evolved towards the end of the season, and they looked better, giving them hope for next season.

If it was not for Cunha we would have not steered away from the bottom three with as much ease as we did. That gives us lots of hope for next season. If not for Cunha I dread to think where we would have ended up.

A standout moment for me was Fulham away. I was there watching with my son, and it was the Cunha show that day. He scored two incredible goals and he was involved in everything good that Wolves did. As a father there with your son, you really appreciate those moments. It was not long before Christmas, and straight away, he wanted the away shirt they wore that day.

He had that impact, he was the screensaver on his phone, and that is how he was thought of among Wolves fans, especially the younger generation.

I think his best match in a Wolves shirt was against his new club Manchester United on Boxing Day. I think it was arguably the best performance I have seen from an individual in a Wolves shirt. He was magical that day, and United were scared stiff of him - he made them look silly.

I am sure that performance would have shown Ruben Amorim that Cunha can be a real difference-maker next season. I don’t want to see other teams benefit from a Wolves player but I do want to see him do well. I hope he fulfils all of his potential because he can be one of the best in the Premier League - I just hope that is not against Wolves.

There is no one out there that we can buy that will replace him like for like. They want number 10s and I do think they need to invest money in that area. I don’t think it is an area they can just go and sign young. They have to be ready to play in the Premier League straight away. So they will be looking for a very gifted technical player.