'Culture change': West Brom fans react to Ryan Mason with owner praise amid possible 'gamble'

Ryan Mason appeared at the top of Albion's list of targets a number of weeks ago - and the club got their man on Monday night as he signed a three year contract.

It is Mason's first managerial role - having served as a coach and assistant at Tottenham for a number of years, after retiring early from playing.

Albion fans have been having their say on social media about the appointment, and here is what some of them had to say.

One Albion fan was pleased with not just a new boss, but new coaches too: "I wanted a younger coach who wants to prove themselves - I’m not sure Mason has quite proved himself worthy of a Championship head coach role yet, but regardless now the decision is done he will get my full backing. New backroom staff should be a breath of fresh air too."

Not all Albion fans fully threw their weight behind Mason, with another adding: "Will back him as always with a new manager (bar Bruce, everyone could see that was going to be a disaster) but I just feel really uninspired I guess/wary? Everyone has to start somewhere and will back him but really hope club backs him and he starts season well!"

One was excited to see a British coach land the job, adding: "Exciting times for the club, nice to see a young British coach getting a job at a great club hopefully push us for promotion in the upcoming season."

Other Albion fans were keen to see if Mason could tap into the loan market, and in particular at his former club, stating: "Decent, think people have been too negative, the blokes had time to figure out his style and philosophy at Spurs, so should bring something new to the league.

"He should also have decent contacts for some exciting young loans."

For some, the move was nothing but positive in terms of changing the 'culture' at the club.

One said: "For me this about ‘project change culture/structure of how club operates’.

"This isn’t about about pushing promotion, yet, because we are a little way off that. But, if we set a model, stick to it we’ll be back. Can’t keep chopping and changing management styles."

While another praised the club's owners for taking what they say is a bit of a gamble.

They added: "We need to take this gamble, the alternative for where we are at and what we can attract is proven mediocre managers I’d much take a risk on what could be a gem (albeit could flop) than accept another mid manager who will never take us up! Shows there’s ambition to go up in my opinion."