Bowls round-up: Graham living life in the fast Lane

The Ludlow Castle man won the trophy for a famous fourth time on Saturday at Cleobury Mortimer with a 21-10 final triumph over Ian Bishop (Craven Arms), writes Malcolm Fletcher.

“The competition attracted a competitive field of 19 bowlers on a warm, dry day and produced lots of good bowling on a fantastic green that changed throughout the day,” said Steve Burmingham, secretary of the Hendra Healthcare-sponsored league.

“And the final promised to be a cracker with Lane having the experience of winning the competition three times previously.

“The early stages were pretty level until Lane kicked on from 6-4 up to lead 17-5. Bishop scored a few shots back but two doubles by Lane saw him take the game 21-8 to win the trophy for the fourth time.

“Some early ties saw some one-sided games and defending champion Paul Williams came unstuck following a first round defeat to Pete Williams.”

Homester Pete Williams was beaten 21-10 by Lane in the semi-finals while Bishop saw off another Cleobury Mortimer man in Stan Checkett 21-13.

Drastic action

Drastic action has been taken to ensure an open bowls competition goes ahead in Shropshire.

The unique two-man team knockout at Donnington Wood was in danger of being called off – until promoter Rob Burroughs intervened, having to change the venue in the process.

“I’ve had to change the format of it as I’ve had more dropouts so only have 18 or 19 entered overall,” he explained. “So I’ve decided to run it as a one-dayer on the scheduled finals day of Saturday 28th June starting hopefully at 5.30 or 5pm the very earliest.

“I will have to use a two green venue though so it won’t be at Donnington and I’d like to apologise to Donnington Wood for not being able to use their green - but I will be looking to use it in future for another competition.

“It’s hard work running competitions at the moment and I may look at reducing entries just for an easier life as it’s hard chasing entries."