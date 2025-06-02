West Brom picture supplement - story of Albion's 2024/25 campaign

West Bromwich Albion's Josh Maja

All smiles at QPR in a 3-1 win as Josh Maja became the first Albion player to score a hat-trick on the opening day of the league since Alf Bentley in 1913/14.

Alex Mowatt celebrates after a goal at Portsmouth (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion, under Carlos Corberan, made a flying start with five wins in six games unbeaten to sit top. One of the highlights was a seamless 3-0 win at newly-promoted Portsmouth. Alex Mowatt scored two fine goals from range.

Albion were beaten at Sheffield Wednesday (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The strong start to the season came to a halt at Hillsborough. Albion looked to have fought back for a point at 2-2 but shipped a poor late winner. From that late September moment on wins were irregular.

West Brom players and fans stopped to applaud Mark Townsend in their first home match following his death

Albion fan Mark Townsend lost his life at Hillsborough on September 28 following a heart attack. Three days later, during the home fixture against Middlesbrough, all players and fans paid tribute with a 57th-minute applause.

Action from Albion’s 1-1 draw at Oxford United on Saturday afternoon – the U’s would grab a late equaliser (Getty/Adam Fradgley)

Albion's bright start to the season had slowed but Corberan's men were on the verge of a useful win at newly-promoted at Oxford, only to throw it away in the closing seconds - a theme that would continue...

Carlos Corberan celebrates with the Albion fans at full time (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Corberan was an emotional man but never one to share too much emotion beyond polite applause with fans. This post-match image - after a much-needed win at Hull in November - always struck with me. It was the final away win of the season!

Things were no all rosy as November rolled on and an underwhelming 1-1 draw at Preston at the end of the month drew boos from the away end. They upset a frustrated Cobreran.

This was the final picture from Corberan's reign of two years and two months - a 2-0 home victory over Bristol City on December 22. Things had not been totally smooth - but the Baggies failed to recover.

Damia Abella and Chris Brunt (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Chris Brunt, right, with statistical analyst Damia Abella took the reins after Corberan's exit for Valencia late on Christmas Eve. They are pictured here at lowly Derby on Boxing Day, where Albion lost.

There were emotional scenes in mid January as 61-year-old Tony Mowbray, fresh from the all clear after cancer, returned to the club for a second stint 16 years after the first. His return lasted just three months and 17 games into a two-and-a-half year deal.

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 1: Ryan Hardie of Plymouth Argyle scores a goal to make it 1-1 from the penalty spot sending Alex Palmer of West Bromwich Albion the wrong way during the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Home Park on February 1, 2025 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The 1-1 draw at Plymouth - another draw and they would continue - was the final game for Alex Palmer, who was sold to Premier League Ipswich on transfer deadline day in a sudden move for a fee possibly rising to £4million. He would be missed.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 8: Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion takes his shirt off as he celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 in extra time during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at The Hawthorns on February 8, 2025 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The highlight of Mowbray's three months at the helm had to be the 2-1 home win over Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls equalised after 90 minutes themselves, but Jayson Molumby struck a memorable winner.

Joe Wildsmith punches clear during West Brom's trip to Burnley (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Palmer's sale had been a problem for Mowbray and Albion. The boss put his faith in Joe Wildsmith, who struggled and made poor errors. A point at Burnley was strong, but Wildsmith let in a soft goal.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 8: Max O?Leary of Bristol City saves from Adam Armstrong of West Bromwich Albion shot at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Ashton Gate on April 8, 2025 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

A last-gasp midweek defeat at Bristol City - who went on to make the play-offs - was seen by many as a time it unravelled for Mowbray. He made a change of goalkeeper, but Josh Griffiths let in a poor winner.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Shilen Patel Owner and Chairman of West Bromwich Albion watches on from the directors box during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Derby County FC at The Hawthorns on April 21, 2025 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Owner and chairman Shilen Patel, left, watches on in the miserable home defeat against Derby on Easter Monday, shortly after which Mowbray was sacked.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 3: James Morrison Interim Head Coach of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Luton Town FC at The Hawthorns on May 3, 2025 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Former midfielder and club legend James Morrison became Albion's fourth - including interim - head coach of the season and took four points from the final two games.