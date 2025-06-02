The story of Shrewsbury Town's 2024/25 season in pictures
It was a desperately poor season for Shrewsbury Town in League One - have a look at some of the best pictures that tell the story of Salop's campaign.
Plus
Published
After a tough start, which saw Town lose their first three consecutive League One matches they beat Leyton Orient 3-0.
That was short lived as they travelled to Wrexham a week later and were thumped by the same scoreline.
They did get their first win on the road at Crawley though. John Marquis, George Lloyd and Toto Nsiala on the scoresheet.
But despite Paul Hurst's best efforts, he could not turn around Town's consistent run of poor form.