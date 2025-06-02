Ryan Mason on verge of becoming new West Brom head coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mason, 33, who is Ange Postecoglou's assistant head coach in north London, is set to enter his first permanent senior head coach job at The Hawthorns as Albion owners Bilkul Football land their man.

The former midfielder, who has held two spells as interim boss at Spurs, emerged as the top target amid strong interest in Minnesota's Eric Ramsay and reported talks with Paul Simonis of the Go Ahead Eagles.

But Mason, previously a target for the Baggies in January when Tony Mowbray replaced Carlos Corberan, is ready for a first senior job and is poised to move to Albion, who are set to confirm the appointment more than six weeks after Mowbray's dismissal before the end of the season.

The Express & Star reported early last week that the vacancy was Mason's should the one-cap England international take up the offer. The expectation then was that Mason would take the hotseat.

At the time Mason was on a family end-of-season break having helped guide Spurs to Europa League glory - and the former Tottenham academy product was due to make a decision over the weekend.

It was also revealed the assistant head coach was out of contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, rendering a club-to-club deal a formality. Though Postecoglou's uncertain future has led to a lack of clarity in several roles at Spurs after their disastrous Premier League finish of 17th.

Mason is set to pen a three-year deal at Albion and will bring his own backroom team. He will become the club's youngest permanent appointment in more than a century.